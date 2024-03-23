Organization hosts Easter egg hunt in Jacobson Park to give back to those affected by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even though Easter is still about a week away, some people in Lexington are already celebrating.

On Saturday, the community was invited out to the first-ever "It Really Does Matter Easter Egg Hunt." A local gun violence hosted the event advocate as a way to give back to the community and those affected by gun violence.

Kids ages three to eleven were able to come out and hunt for more than 4,000 eggs at Jacobson Park.

Alisa Hairston, It Really Does Matter CEO, said, "I lost my son 8/22/2021 to gun violence and I wanted to give back. He loved Easter, he loved giving, and today was sponsored by PAL and One Lexington. And we just wanted to give back to the kids and open it up to the public."

The organization says they are planning to hold a fish fry on April 27.