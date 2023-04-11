'Our hearts are with them': Lexington mayor reacts to Louisville shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's mayor offered her sympathies to Louisville following Monday's mass shooting.

Mayor Linda Gorton also addressed concerns about a potential rise in gun violence in Lexington.

Following Sunday's shootout at a local bar linked to a national biker organization, many fear the city is growing more dangerous.

But Gorton explained the numbers tell a different story.

"All of the most violent crime is down. It's down by 17 percent from last year this time."

Gorton credits the work of One Lexington with lowering the city's gun violence among young people by 75 percent over the past two years.

