Police: 4 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on outer loop of New Circle Road

UPDATE: March 31 at 12:05 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on Monday morning on the outer loop of west New Circle Road.

According to police, one person has reported life-threatening injuries, and three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted that all were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is on the scene and continuing the investigation.

UPDATE: March 31 at 11:35 a.m.

Lexwrecks reports that the outer loop of New Circle Road at Georgetown Road is back open after a four-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

Lexwrecks notes that the outer loop right lane just past Georgtown Road will remain closed until further notice while crews remain at the scene.

Use caution if traveling in the area and expect delays.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks reports that the outer loop of New Circle Road near Georgetown Road is shut down due to a four-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to lexwrecks, two construction vehicles were involved in the crash, and all outer loop traffic is being diverted to Georgetown Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT/SERIOUS COLLISION:

Outer loop New Circle Rd just past Georgetown Rd -

Four vehicles involved, including two construction vehicles. All outer loop traffic is being diverted to Georgetown Rd. Access to the outer loop of NC from Georgetown Rd is shut down. pic.twitter.com/r2LD9Uei7C — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) March 31, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.