LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one is injured after a house catches fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to Azov Court in Lexington before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was mainly on the back side of the home, and everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Major David Davis with the Lexington Fire Department says over 30 firefighters helped in extinguishing the fire.

The fire caused minimal damage and is under investigation.