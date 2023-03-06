Over 5,000 still without power in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than five thousand people in Woodford County are still without power.

Residents said the lights can't come on soon enough.

Though crews can be found installing new power lines up and down Paddock Road, some homes may not have the lights on until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We can still see the trees down back here and to see them up here means they're working on it," said Versailles resident Ben Brown.

He's been without power since Friday and just refilled gas for his generator.

"It's been difficult," he explained.

As of Monday, Woodford County is one of the two counties in the state with the most power outages per number of residents.

"We've been cooking on a griddle in our backyard," said one Versailles resident.

One of many temporary solutions for the 37 percent in the county still without power.