Watch Now
News

Actions

Over 5,000 still without power in Woodford County

2023-03-06 17_55_37-Window.png
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 17:59:38-05

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than five thousand people in Woodford County are still without power.

Residents said the lights can't come on soon enough.

Though crews can be found installing new power lines up and down Paddock Road, some homes may not have the lights on until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We can still see the trees down back here and to see them up here means they're working on it," said Versailles resident Ben Brown.

He's been without power since Friday and just refilled gas for his generator.

"It's been difficult," he explained.

As of Monday, Woodford County is one of the two counties in the state with the most power outages per number of residents.

"We've been cooking on a griddle in our backyard," said one Versailles resident.

One of many temporary solutions for the 37 percent in the county still without power.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community