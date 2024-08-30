Overnight crash into pole causes road closure on Waller Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An overnight crash into a pole on Friday has caused a road closure on Waller Avenue in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, two vehicles crashed into the same utility pole.

Police say the initial crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. and knocked the pole into the road.

According to police, there were only minor injuries, but the driver of the first vehicle was charged with a DUI.

Police report that Waller Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Crescent Avenue will be closed until noon on Friday.