Overnight crash leaves one dead in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One person has died overnight after a crash in Lexington.

Around 2 A.M. on Sunday, Lexington Police responded with the fire department to an accident on Tates Creek Road near Garden Grove Walk and Alumni Drive, where a car had hit a tree in the median.

First responders found two people in the vehicle. 46-year-old Jessica Elaine Patterson died at the scene of the crash.

The other passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.