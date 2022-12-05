Overnight house fire in Lexington kills six animals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire that left several animals dead on Hi Crest Drive, near Bryan Station Road and Eastland Parkway, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The fire department says the fire started on the porch and spread through the house.

There were eight animals inside. Five cats and one dog died. Crews rescued an animal but another is still missing.

Firefighters tell us three people were living there but they all made it out safely.

The house is now unlivable but we're told people are staying with family.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.