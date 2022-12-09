Late night shooting leaves one dead, another with serious injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting that occurred late last night has left one man dead and a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Lexington Police responded to a call just after 11:30 last night to a private property on McAtee Run.

When Police arrived on seen, they found both the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, while the woman was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and this remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the situation, call the Lexington Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.