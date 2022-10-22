Overnight shooting leads to police chase from Georgetown to Lexington

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Georgetown and Lexington are still looking for a suspect after a shooting takes them through both cities overnight.

According to Georgetown Police, officers responded to Chambers Avenue near Ed Davis Park around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, finding a man who had been shot.

Officers found two suspects nearby, but they drove off, leading officers from Georgetown to Lexington.

Lexington Police did provide support once the suspects got to the city, with the pursuit ending on Wilhite Drive.

One of the suspects was arrested but the other was able to run away, according to Lexington Police.

There is still an active search for the second suspect connected to this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Georgetown or Lexington Police.