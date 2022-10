LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is recovering after being shot in Lexington early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Cheapside Street next to the Fifth Third Pavilion.

According to Lexington Police, two people were fighting in that area.

One of the people in the dispute pulled out a gun and shot the other, police say.

Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The shooting suspect was arrested almost immediately following the incident.