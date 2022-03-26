Overturned tractor-trailer on New Circle at Newtown Pike, carrying 40,000 pounds of soybeans

A tractor-trailer truck—carrying 40,000 pounds of soybeans—overturned on New Circle near the Newton Pike exit around 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the duty commander, the truck was going from the inner loop of New Circle to outbound Newtown Pike (exit 9B) when it overturned.

The driver has minor injuries and no beans were spilled.

The truck has to be offloaded before officials can flip it back over because the truck is too heavy.

The road will be closed for a few hours until they can do that.

