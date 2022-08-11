'Overwhelming' support for medical marijuana in Kentucky moves forward

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier this summer, Governor Andy Beshear created the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. He tasked the group to travel the state and listen to Kentuckians about their thoughts on medical marijuana.

On Thursday, the group reported back.

"We had somewhere around 150 Kentuckians who attended these town halls in person. We had 70 Kentuckians who voiced their opinion on medical cannabis in person," said Kerry Harvey, secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. "Interestingly, every Kentuckian that showed up in person to voice their own personal views on this issue - they were given a chance to do so - and every one of them expressed a positive opinion and were very supportive of medical cannabis in Kentucky."

Beshear said the results show "overwhelming" support for medical marijuana in Kentucky.

"Medical cannabis legally purchased in another state has been really helpful for them," said Beshear. "The problem is they can purchase it - fully legally in another state. When they cross our state lines, they become concerned that they go from patients to criminals. And that's not right."

For months now, Beshear's team has been exploring legalization through executive action. And that option is still on the table, according to the governor.

"I do believe there is room for executive action. Do I think it can reach full legalization? Probably not," said Beshear. "But do I think that we are going to be able to provide some relief - especially for those who are suffering? Yes, I do."