OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Owingsville Police Department is urging parents to check Halloween candy after a parent found some pills in their child's trick-or-treat bag.

According to police, a social media post has been circulating from the parent who found the pills.

Owingsville police say they have not received any reports of incidents related to the one posted.

Police ask that if you find suspicious substances, report it to your local police department immediately.