Owsley County man wins $3,000,000 on $30 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owsley County man has won $3,000,000 after buying a $30 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

He purchased the $30 Mega Multiplier! Scratch-off at Booneville Foodmart.

“I don’t normally buy $30 tickets, but something told me to buy that ticket,” he said. He proceeded to scratch off the prize amount below. “I saw the little zero and thought, ‘well that’s kind of odd.’ Then I saw another little one and another little one and figured it’s at least $1,000 and then I scratched the rest and saw that $3,000,000."

He met up with his son and they downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app so he could check to make sure his ticket was a winner.

He chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $2,281,000.

After taxes, he received a check for $1,630,915. He said he plans to pay off his house and put some of the winnings away for retirement.

Booneville Foodmart will receive $22,810 for selling the winning ticket.