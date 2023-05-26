'Paradise Lagoon' at Woodland Park, other aquatic centers open for the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — School is out in Lexington and the summer heat is upon us. Luckily for the kiddos, the city's four aquatic centers officially opened Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Linda Gorton and others celebrated the start of Lexington's 2023 pool season Friday at Woodland Aquatic Center's new "Paradise Lagoon."

“The beloved U.S.S. Woodland was discovered ashore in this island paradise, where the ship’s parts have been repurposed for this much larger, redesigned play structure at Woodland Aquatic Center,” says Councilmember Hannah LeGris. “Paradise Lagoon provides multiple places for little sea dogs to play and swim."

Officials say the much-needed upgrades at pools across Lexington will help provide families with a welcomed respite from the Kentucky heat.

"Whether you’re swashbuckling here in Paradise Lagoon, splashing with the new turtle at Southland, or showing off your best cannonball on the new diving boards installed last year, there is a little something for everyone this pool season," says Monica Conrad, director of Parks & Recreation.

