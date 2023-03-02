Paramedic students train at mock mass casualty event in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, 15 paramedic students trained at a simulated plane crash on Berryman Farm in Nicholasville. Their job was to assess the active situation and showcase what they've learned.

Paramedic student Edward Yarbrough says, "Unfortunately if something ever would happen, you have kind of more of an understanding of what should go on."

The mock mass casualty event was hosted by the Central Kentucky Paramedic Program. Jessamine County EMS brought in an ambulance and an Air Evac helicopter to make the experience as realistic as possible. The program's goal is to get these paramedics ready for anything.

LEX 18

Liz Harney, the director of the Central Kentucky Paramedic Program, says "We don't want the first time of them responding to an incident like this to be with real patients. We want to create a simulated environment so that way they can see what were our weaknesses? What were our strengths? What could we be doing better?"

The paramedics shared that there is a significant shortage in the profession across the state and the country. They hope that trainings like this one show just how critical this job can be.

One long-time paramedic and Central Kentucky Paramedic Program lead instructor, Brad Case, says, "Now we have EMS providers that are not only working street, are in the hospital and we're already a little bit short to begin with."

After 20 years as a firefighter and 27 as a paramedic, Case says that no one gets into emergency medical services for all the job benefits, but instead because they feel called to serve the community.

He says, "I can look back on all the things and people I’ve affected, and I have made a difference. So, sometimes it's not about being rich, but if you really enjoy helping people and making a difference there's no other job like this."

LEX 18

This program hopes that anyone who sees the value of this simulation and training gets interested in pursuing the career. But for now, they hope to get this class as prepared as they can.

Harney says, "So, it's kind of scary times right now, and we're just hoping that we're gonna be able to at least train these paramedic students to go out there and to be the paramedics that those communities need right now."

These first responders are training to do their best work, in the communities they serve.

