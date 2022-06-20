Parents, 4-year-old killed after SUV goes over embankment into creek in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son were all killed after a crash near the Carter Caves State Resort.

Carter County Coroner William Waddell told WOWK that on Saturday evening, a 41-year-old father, a 39-year-old mother, and a 4-year-son died when their Honda CR-V went over an embankment near the park. He says that an 11-year-old son survived the crash.

Waddell says the family had planned to camp for the night at the park after vacationing in Virginia Beach. He says the father missed the entrance to the park and tried to back up, and, when doing so, overcorrected and backed the vehicle over an embankment. That's when the coroner says the vehicle landed upside-down in a creek.

According to WSAZ, the boy managed to get out of the vehicle and flagged down a park ranger for help. He sustained minor injuries, according to the coroner.

Officials report that everyone inside the vehicle was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The bodies have been sent to the medical examiner's office.