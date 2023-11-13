Parents, educators celebrate kickoff of Family Engagement in Education Week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parents, teachers, and education advocates celebrated the kickoff of Family Engagement in Education Week on Monday.

"It’s a call to action," said Brigitte Blom, President of the Prichard Committee. "A reminder that the quality of education and the future of our children are indeed a shared responsibility."

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence certified 52 schools and early learning centers across Kentucky as family-friendly schools.

“The Prichard Committee has long recognized the integral role of family engagement in advancing educational excellence. Today, we are not just acknowledging efforts but celebrating a culture that embraces family as a cornerstone of education,” Blom added. “Our vision is to see every school in Kentucky embrace the power of engaged families. Today, we are one step closer to that reality.”

According to the Prichard Committee, research shows family engagement in education correlates with higher academic achievements and more consistent school attendance, among other benefits like teacher support and stronger community relationships.

"I promise - when parents and caretakers feel welcomed and valued in their children’s schools, the students will shine even brighter," said Meredith Raybould, a parent from Fayette County.

2023 Family Friendly Certified Schools: