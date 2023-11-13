Parents, educators celebrate kickoff of Family Engagement in Education Week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parents, teachers, and education advocates celebrated the kickoff of Family Engagement in Education Week on Monday.
"It’s a call to action," said Brigitte Blom, President of the Prichard Committee. "A reminder that the quality of education and the future of our children are indeed a shared responsibility."
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence certified 52 schools and early learning centers across Kentucky as family-friendly schools.
“The Prichard Committee has long recognized the integral role of family engagement in advancing educational excellence. Today, we are not just acknowledging efforts but celebrating a culture that embraces family as a cornerstone of education,” Blom added. “Our vision is to see every school in Kentucky embrace the power of engaged families. Today, we are one step closer to that reality.”
According to the Prichard Committee, research shows family engagement in education correlates with higher academic achievements and more consistent school attendance, among other benefits like teacher support and stronger community relationships.
"I promise - when parents and caretakers feel welcomed and valued in their children’s schools, the students will shine even brighter," said Meredith Raybould, a parent from Fayette County.
2023 Family Friendly Certified Schools:
- Lincoln Elementary, Dayton Independent School District
- Ludlow High, Ludlow Independent Schools District
- Mary A. Goetz, Ludlow Independent Schools District
- Erlanger/Eslmere Early Learning Center, Learning Grove
- SCAPA, Fayette County Public Schools
- Lafayette High School, Fayette County Public Schools
- *Breckinridge Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools
- Brenda Cowan Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools
- May Valley Elementary, Floyd County Public Schools
- Berea Community Elementary, Berea Community School
- East Bernstadt Independent, East Bernstadt Independent Schools
- Floyd County Early Childhood, Floyd County Public Schools
- Floyd Central High, Floyd County Public Schools
- Duff-Allen Central Elementary, Floyd County Public Schools
- Betsy Layne Elementary, Floyd County Public Schools
- Betsy Layne High, Floyd County Public Schools
- John M. Stumbo, Floyd County Public Schools
- Jenkins Independent, Jenkins Independent School District
- *Harlan Elementary, Harlan Independent School District
- *Harlan Middle/High, Harlan Independent School District
- Grace James Academy, Jefferson County Public Schools
- *Kenwood, Jefferson County Public Schools
- Washington County High, Washington County Public Schools
- Washington County Middle, Washington County Public Schools
- Washington County Elementary, Washington County Public Schools
- North Washington County Elementary, Washington County Public Schools
- North Washington Early Childhood, Washington County Public Schools
- Washington County Early Childhood, Washington County Public Schools
- Whitesville Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Heritage Park High, Daviess County Public Schools
- Country Heights Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Highland Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Burns Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Southern Oaks Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Deer Park Elementary, Daviess County Public Schools
- Trigg Tots Center, Trigg County Public Schools
- *Barbourville Independent, Barbourville Independent Schools
- Growing Together Preschool, Lexington
- Clearfield Elementary, Rowan County Public Schools
- Rodburn Elementary, Rowan County Public Schools
- Rowan County Senior High, Rowan County Public Schools
- *Reidland Elementary, McCracken County Public Schools
- Conkwright Elementary, Clark County Public Schools
- Baker Intermediate, Clark County Public Schools
- Menifee Central Menifee, County Public Schools
- Niagara Elementary, Henderson County Public Schools
- Frankfort High, Frankfort Independent School District
- Second Street School, Frankfort Independent School District
- Shelby East Middle, Shelby County Public Schools
- *Northside Early Childhood Center, Shelby County Public Schools
- Jackson Independent School, Jackson Independent School District
- Whitley City Elementary