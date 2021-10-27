Parents outraged over 'man pageant' held during homecoming assembly at Kentucky high school

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after controversial photos from an event at Hazard High School are causing outrage.

As part of homecoming week activities, Tuesday was costume day and a "man pageant" was held. Multiple photos were posted and then taken down from the Hazard High School athletics page. They appear to show scantily clad students giving lap dances to faculty and staff.

Others showed female students dressed in "Hooter's" costumes and students and staff appear to spank or paddle each other.

One person featured in the photo was Hazard High School Principal Donald "Happy" Mobelini. He is also the mayor of Hazard.

At this point, the Superintendent of Hazard Independent Schools says the incident is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken once that is complete.