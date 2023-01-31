Parents want answers after Bryan Station track and field coaches let go

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's controversy at Bryan Station High School surrounding the track and field program.

Members of the coaching staff were let go, and parents continue to demand answers, especially given the team's success.

"We haven't heard anything," said Waarithah Muhammad, a parent of two student athletes. "We were all blindsided."

Not mincing words, parents are frustrated not just with the change, but also the lack of transparency from Fayette County Schools.

"We do not understand and we just want answers," said Muhammad. "I mean, we want our coaches back, we want our kids to be able to train at a higher level."

Muhammad and another parent, Angela Hall, say these coaches have been the role models their student athletes need.

"She trains in and out but she teaches, she's a caring person and cares about the kids and cares about the parents," Hall said.

"She breathes life into them and we just want that back," Muhammad said.

Parents have shared with us communication they received regarding this issue. In a note, the head coach says she cannot comment on exactly what happened. She goes on to say her top priority has been the help develop the student athletes. She says her focus will continue in her role as a teacher at Bryan Station.

Petitions online have more than 400 signatures as of Tuesday evening. Still, this change has made some parents emotional.

"I mean our coaches, they breathe life into our kids," Muhammad said while fighting back tears. "And I mean, all of the kids and parents are just really emotional about this decision."

The online petition states that if the school won't reinstate the coaches, then student athletes want an explanation.

LEX 18 reached out to Fayette County Schools for comment. We were told they cannot discuss personnel matters. The school district provided us a letter from the principal at Bryan Station, which reads:

January 30, 2023

Dear BSHS Track & Field Families:

As you know, last week we communicated regarding changes to the BSHS Track & Field coaching staff. I know that this unexpected transition has led to a variety of emotions from our families and student-athletes. While we typically do not comment on personnel matters and cannot provide further details at this time, we did want to provide some clarification. Two members of the coaching staff were relieved of duties last week. The remaining two members of the coaching staff were informed of the change and were given the opportunity to apply for any of the open positions being posted.

Ashtin Flener, head cross country coach, former distance running coach, and BSHS teacher will lead our Track & Field team for the remainder of the indoor season. This afternoon, Ms. Flener and I met with the team to give them an opportunity and safe space to discuss their concerns and feelings. I asked our students to support Ms. Flener in this transition as we move ahead together in the season. We are so thankful for her commitment to leading our team through the indoor season. I hope you will join me in supporting Ms. Flener however possible.

Soon we will begin the process of finding a replacement for the regular, outdoor season. As we begin this process, I will be reaching out to get family and student feedback as we work together to build updated profiles for coaching positions.

Thank you for all you do to support your children's education and athletic participation at Bryan Station High School.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the campus at 859-381-3308 or via email at eric.hale@fayette.kyschools.us.

Sincerely,

Eric Hale

Principal | Bryan Station High School