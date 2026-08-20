Paris farm unveils agriculture-themed corn maze celebrating nation's past and future

PARIS, Ky. (LEX News) — A Bourbon County farm is preparing for fall with a corn maze that highlights 250 years of American agricultural history while inviting visitors to imagine what farming could look like in the centuries ahead.

Middle Springs Farm in Paris announced Thursday that its 2026 corn maze theme is "1776 to Today: 250 Years of Agriculture in the U.S." The attraction will also feature a bonus sorghum-sudangrass maze titled "2276: Imagining the Next 250 Years of Agriculture."

According to the farm, visitors will be able to explore educational stations throughout both mazes that showcase key milestones in U.S. agricultural history and future innovations that could shape the industry.

Farm owners said the mazes are designed and cut in-house each year and have become a popular fall attraction known for creative and educational themes.

The theme coincides with the nation's semiquincentennial celebration, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.