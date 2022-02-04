Paris High School makes gym available as a warming shelter

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris High School has made its gym available as a warming shelter.

Paris Independent Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley, says in the case of power outages, there are plenty of hot meals and blankets for people.

“The school is only as strong as the community and the community is only as strong as the school," McCauley said. "So we want to continue to build those partnerships, and be resources for each other, and continue to expand upon that. “

Paris Independent Schools has also partnered with Bourbon County Emergency Management to ensure there are enough cots for people to stay overnight, but everyone’s hoping to avoid that.