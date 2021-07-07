Paris Police Department cancel Golden Alert for 68-year-old Paris man

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles C. Rose of Paris, Ky Tuesday night.

Wednesday night the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office issued a statement canceling the Golden Alert.

According to the sheriff's office, calls were received due to a possible deceased person in the waterway near Mount Carmel Road and Shawhan Road, Cynthiana, KY located by a searching group.

"Sadly, with a heavy heart, we report the deceased person found in Stoner Creek has been identified as Charles C. Rose of Paris, KY. Investigators confirmed that the male is the person who a search has been on way as he had been reported missing since July 2, 2021.

Rose left his home around 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3 for an afternoon drive," the statement read.

An investigation of his death is underway.

Rose's last known location was around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 near Hinkson Creek Bridge at the intersection of Ruddles Mill Road (State 1940) and Old Ruddles Mill Road (State 1893) in Bourbon County.

The vehicle below was found in the area but Rose was not there.

Rose has several medical issues, both recovering and current, which require medication, as well as, his physical abilities limit him to have to walk with the assistance of a cane.

Rose is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, blue eyes, and white hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a royal blue plaid shirt, gray gym shorts, black shoes, and possibly with a dark green/navy hat with a jockey’s silk emblem which is green, yellow, and white.

The place he was last seen is thought to be familiar to Rose, he may have been walking near or around the bridge that is located near the intersection from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bourbon County Fire, Bourbon County Emergency Management, and Harrison County Fire have been searching the waterways and properties in attempts to locate Rose. Crews are still actively searching as this alert is being released.

If you have any information or see Rose you are asked to contact Paris/Bourbon Dispatch at 859-987-2100 ext. 1.