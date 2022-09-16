Parking restrictions set to begin on Saturday for State Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and UK are implementing parking restrictions for State Street.

Before Saturday's game against Youngstown State, there will be no parking in the State Street area.

The restrictions will be enforced from 8 a.m. Saturday morning until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Lexington Police, "all parking ordinances, including a prohibition on parking in yards, will be enforced."

This change comes after the events after the UK-Florida game where fans and students burned several items and flipped a car.

Kickoff for the game is noon on the SEC Network.