LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inbound Harrodsburg Road is closed near the Jessamine and Fayette County line due to a crash.

According to Lexington Police, around 1:30 p.m., a crash occurred between an SUV and a pickup.

Three people were involved, and it is unknown if any injuries at this time. It is unknown when inbound lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Please stay with LEX 18 News as we get more information.