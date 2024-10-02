Hustonville Road in Danville back open following deadly crash, police report

UPDATE: Oct. 2 at 8:00 a.m.

The Danville Police Department reports that Hustonville Road is back open as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday due to a damaged utility pole following a deadly crash.

Original Story:

The Danville Police Department reports that part of Hustonville Road is shut down Wednesday morning due to a utility pole that was damaged following a deadly crash.

According to police, northbound on Hustonville Road from 2nd Street past Triangle Mart on South 3rd Street is shut down while KU is on the scene to restore power and replace the pole.

Police ask drivers to seek an alternate route.

No information has been released on the crash.