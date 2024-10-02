Watch Now
News

Actions

Hustonville Road in Danville back open following deadly crash, police report

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Oct. 2 at 8:00 a.m.

The Danville Police Department reports that Hustonville Road is back open as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday due to a damaged utility pole following a deadly crash.

Original Story:

The Danville Police Department reports that part of Hustonville Road is shut down Wednesday morning due to a utility pole that was damaged following a deadly crash.

According to police, northbound on Hustonville Road from 2nd Street past Triangle Mart on South 3rd Street is shut down while KU is on the scene to restore power and replace the pole.

Police ask drivers to seek an alternate route.

No information has been released on the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18