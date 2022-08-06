Part of I-75 shut down in Rockcastle County due to tractor-trailer fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are working the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-75.

According to the Rockcastle County Sheriff, they received calls on Saturday morning that part of a tractor-trailer was on fire.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they found that the trailer was fully on fire and that a load of plastic was burning. The truck was able to unhook from the trailer, and no one was hurt.

The Sheriff said that an engineer has been called out to assess the damages to the road as part of the road was crystalized by the fire.

One lane of I-75 Northbound has been reopened. Drivers are still taking Highway 25 as a detour.

It is unclear at this time when all lanes will be reopened.