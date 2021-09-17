Watch
Part of Main Street in Richmond closed due to traffic collision

Posted at 7:28 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:36:09-04

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Main Street is closed between Tates Creek and Pine Oak until noon.

This is due to a traffic collision early Friday morning and a power line in the roadway.

Richmond Police advise to avoid this area on your commute.

