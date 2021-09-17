Part of Main Street in Richmond closed due to traffic collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Main Street is closed between Tates Creek and Pine Oak until noon.

This is due to a traffic collision early Friday morning and a power line in the roadway.

Richmond Police advise to avoid this area on your commute.

Traffic Alert



Friday, September 17, 2021



— Richmond KY Police (@RichmondPDKY) September 17, 2021

