WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A stretch of the Mountain Parkway in Clark County is closed due to a crash.

Police say the eastbound ramp at the 5 mile marker is shut down right now, and they're not sure when it will be open again. They're suggesting drivers take a detour for now.

There's no word yet on injuries from the crash.

