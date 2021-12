LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of U.S. 127 is closed as authorities are working on a crash in Anderson County.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday in front of the Kroger on Anderson Crossing Drive.

The Kentucky State Police reconstruction team is at the scene. Officials say three ambulances and two different fire departments are also there.

Authorities did not say if anyone is injured or died in the crash. It's unclear when the road will be back open.