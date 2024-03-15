Partners for Youth announces registration for Summer Youth Job Training Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Partners for Youth announced that registration is open for the 2024 Summer Youth Job Training Program in Lexington.

SYJTP provides workforce training opportunities for 300 Lexington students in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades for the 2024-2025 school year.

The program teams up with local businesses to place youth workers at their worksites for up to 20 hours a week for six weeks of the summer.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government pays the youth workers directly as a part of the program.

BCTC will host a career fair for youth workers on March 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit Summer Youth Job Training Program | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).