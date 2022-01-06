Parts of I-75 and I-64 shut down due to snowy conditions

(LEX 18) — Parts of I-75 and I-64 have been shut down due to Thursday's winter weather conditions.

The Lexington, KY Traffic Management Center says police will be closing access to I-75 in Fayette County between Exit 115/Newtown Pike and Exit 104/Athens Boonesboro to allow state crews to work. Traffic already on I-75 will be allowed to continue, but will not be allowed back on.

I-75 North near the 100 mile-marker is shut down due to a collision involving a semi. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 99.

I-75 North is shut down around mile-marker 72 in Rockcastle County with multiple crashes.

KSP is working to open US-25 (near Flat Gap/Rockcastle County) where both lanes are still closed due to multiple crashes. The road is expected to be open soon.

Access to I-64 in Fayette County is also closed.

There are several crashes between 101 and 104 mile-markers on I-64. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down right now.

Interstate heading south to Madison County. Going about 5 mph at the 75-64 split. Don’t go out if you don’t have to. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/cN1auKQHiw — Austin Pollack (@AustinPollackTV) January 6, 2022

