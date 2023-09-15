Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead in crash on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist is dead and parts of a busy Lexington road are shut down Friday evening due to a crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Leestown Road and Lucille Drive. Police say a car collided with a motorcycle that was heading outbound on Leestown.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A Crash Reconstruction Unit is on the scene investigating.

Parts of Leestown Road are still closed as of 7 p.m.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while investigation is underway.

