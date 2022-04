RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grammy Awarding winner Pat Benatar has announced a stop in the Bluegrass for her 2022 tour.

Benatar and long-time guitarist Neil Giraldo will be at the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond on Tuesday, July 19th. Tickets prices start at $45 and you can purchase them here.

Benatar and Giraldo have come together for some of rock's most memorable songs like 'We Belong', 'Love is a Battlefield', 'Heartbreaker', and countless others.