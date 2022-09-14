Watch Now
News

Actions

PBR Lexington Invitational happening at Rupp Arena in January 2023

pbr.jpg
Rupp Arena
pbr.jpg
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 10:21:57-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Rupp Arena in January 2023 with the PBR Lexington Invitational.

The two-day event is scheduled for January 6 & 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Rupp Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

The upcoming PBR Lexington Invitational will mark the first event of the new individual season for the PBR’s expansion series.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!