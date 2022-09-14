PBR Lexington Invitational happening at Rupp Arena in January 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Rupp Arena in January 2023 with the PBR Lexington Invitational.

The two-day event is scheduled for January 6 & 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Rupp Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

The upcoming PBR Lexington Invitational will mark the first event of the new individual season for the PBR’s expansion series.