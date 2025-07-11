Pearl Interactive Network announces closure of Winchester facility

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pearl Interactive Network, LLC, announced on Thursday that it was notified that its contract to provide services in support of the Contact Center Operations Program for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has not been renewed.

According to a release, Pearl is permanently closing its Winchester, Kentucky, facility and will be ceasing operations.

A release notes that employment terminations are expected to begin on Sept. 10, 2025.

An estimated 342 people are currently employed at Pearl's Winchester site, according to a release. Employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions at the same site with the employer, who is the successor to Pearl's current contract, the release adds.

According to a release, Pearl is unable to predict the number of employment losses that will happen. Still, they note that if none of the affected employees pursue the available opportunities to work for the new employer, then there will be 342 losses.

The release details that employees affected will not have the right to avoid separation by bumping or displacing other employees at Pearl because they are not represented by a labor organization.