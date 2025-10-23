Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on U.S. Highway 421 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 421 in Clay County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 8:13 p.m., Clay County 911 received a call reporting a man in all black clothing walking in the roadway.

KSP says around 8:28 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

According to KSP, it was determined that 35-year-old Shannon Bryant was walking in the northbound lane of U.S. 421 when he was struck by a car; moments later, he was hit by another vehicle.

KSP says that EMS took Bryant to Advent Health, where he was pronounced dead by the Clay County coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP.