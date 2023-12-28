Pedestrian dead after crash in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Florence Police Department reports that on Thursday, just after midnight, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Houston Road.

When arriving on the scene, police discovered that a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Houston Road in the left lane as the pedestrian was trying to cross the road. The car was unable to stop and hit the pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries from the crash.

Florence Police Department identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Carl Ickes of Commerce Township, Michigan.

According to police, the vehicle driver did not sustain any injuries.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and will investigate further.