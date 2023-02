LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. nearly mile maker 108 (the Man O' War Boulevard exit).

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

I-75 has since reopened.

We will provide updates on the victim's condition as they become available.