LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are actively investigating a deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington.

Details are limited right now, but officers have confirmed one person was killed after being hit by a car on the inner loop of New Circle early Sunday morning.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The inner loop was closed for several hours for the investigation but appears to be reopened as of 8:15 Sunday morning.