Pedestrian hit by vehicle overnight on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle overnight on Winchester Road.

According to police, the call came in around 12:33 a.m., and they responded to the 2800 block of Winchester Road.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and CRU responded to the scene to investigate.

According to police, the vehicle's driver was not hurt, and no charges are expected.