Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-275 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night on I-275 in Hebron.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded around 11:28 p.m. Wednesday to I-275 westbound near mile marker 11.

The sheriff's office says the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it struck the pedestrian who was standing in the travel portion of the highway.

The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Nicholas Justice, was pronounced dead while being transported to UC Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary contributing factors in the collision include severe weather and limited visibility.

The sheriff's office says that no other injuries were reported, and the collision remains under investigation.