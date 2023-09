LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Lexington.

Lexington police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Alumni Drive.

When crews arrived, they located the pedestrian and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are still on scene investigating. New Circle Road is closed at both Richmond Road and Woodhill Drive.