Pedestrian hit, killed on Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after being hit by a car Friday night in Lexington.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. on outbound Richmond Road before Mt. Tabor Road in front of the Speedway.

The pedestrian was found dead when crews arrived on scene. Police have no other details about the person at this time.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene and police have closed all outbound lanes except one. They ask people to avoid the area as the road will likely be closed for a few hours.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

