Pedestrian hit on Champion Way in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Champion Way in Georgetown, Ky.

According to the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page, there was a fatal accident.

GPD Lt. Mitchell Lair said they received a call at 6:36 p.m. of a pedestrian vs. vehicle. The victim received CPR from a witness on the scene until they were taken to the Georgetown Community Hospital "with what they believe are life-threatening injuries."

The person driving the car stopped and also received treatment.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was cleaning up some nuts and bolts on the side of the road when they were hit.

GPD will be on the scene for the next few hours to investigate.

