LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday evening in Lexington.

Around 9:30 p.m., Lexington Police officers responded to Fontaine Road and Clinton Road for a collision between a passenger car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with what is reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no charges are expected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.