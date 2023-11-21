Pedestrian involved in 'serious' accident near Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was involved in a serious accident near Transylvania University early Tuesday morning.

In an email by President Brien Lewis, the incident happened on North Broadway just past 4th Street.

"Our prayers are with this individual's family and friends this holiday week," said President Lewis in the email.

He says the pedestrian involved was not affiliated with Transylvania University.

"I want to remind everyone to please be aware of your surroundings when it comes to cross North Broadway and streets in downtown safely," said President Lewis. "Use designated intersections, crosswalks and sidewalks, and be aware of traffic in the area. Not every driver is familiar with the roads around our campus, and we all need to ensure we take responsibility for keeping ourselves and others safe."