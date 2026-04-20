Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi on I-75 in northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semi on I-75 in northern Kentucky overnight Monday, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched around 3 a.m. to I-75 southbound near mile marker 184.5 involving a pedestrian and a semi.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the pedestrian's identity will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 859-356-3191.