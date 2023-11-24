Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on November 22 around 6:26 p.m. in Danville.

According to police, 35-year-old Jami Rogers was driving eastbound on the Danville Bypass when 29-year-old Matthew Smith attempted to cross the road from the Brenda Avenue area and was struck by Rogers' vehicle.

Smith was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Rogers was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation by the Danville Police Accident Reconstructionists.